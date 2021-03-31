PAE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,098 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,311% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAE. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

PAE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 7,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. PAE has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $836.70 million, a P/E ratio of 129.29 and a beta of 1.28.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that PAE will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

