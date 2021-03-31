Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 4,951 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Camping World were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camping World by 146.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 378,664 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 109.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 307,215 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,130. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CWH opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

