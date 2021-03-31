Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ITT were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of ITT by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ITT by 433.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 140,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ITT by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,878,000 after buying an additional 125,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

ITT stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.