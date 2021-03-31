Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $512,000 Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

