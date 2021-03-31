Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 150,840 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150,840 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.08% of Triumph Group worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,476 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 698,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,145,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.