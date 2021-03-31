Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 6,585 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

