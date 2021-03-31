Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $564,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

