Pantos (PAN) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Pantos has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $4.99 million and $6,523.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.00316828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.87 or 0.00851893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00089566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00048399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00029965 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos.

Pantos Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

