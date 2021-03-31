Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.