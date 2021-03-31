ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.38. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 114,855 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.