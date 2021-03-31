PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.60. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,350 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.