Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.07. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

