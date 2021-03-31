Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price was down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.30 and last traded at $98.42. Approximately 92,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,158,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,053,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

