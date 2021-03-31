PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,985.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $22,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 935,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

