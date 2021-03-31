Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 118,196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

PRDO stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

