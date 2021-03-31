Peter Stephens Buys 65,246 Shares of Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) insider Peter Stephens purchased 65,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$40,648.26 ($29,034.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Etherstack

Etherstack plc engages in the design, development, and deployment of wireless communications software and products for use in transceivers in the United Kingdom, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and internationally. The company's products enable the transceivers to communicate with a radio network and other transceivers.

