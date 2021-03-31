Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,111,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,558 shares during the period. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

