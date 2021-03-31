Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Issues Earnings Results

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 103,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,489. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $64.54.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $2,616,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040 over the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

