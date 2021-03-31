Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 1,243 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $120,558.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000,943 shares in the company, valued at $388,051,461.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 113,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,109. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at $4,625,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $5,778,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PriceSmart by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.