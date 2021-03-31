Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

