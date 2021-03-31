Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.44. Phoenix Tree shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 555 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK)

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

