Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Phreesia updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

PHR opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,271 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,052. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

