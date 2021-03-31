Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. 7,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,981. The company has a market cap of $143.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

