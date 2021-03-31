PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Up 94.1% in March

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSE:PMF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,064. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

