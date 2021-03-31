Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,377. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93.

