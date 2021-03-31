Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 2.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,968. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

