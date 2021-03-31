Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,395 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,769. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.