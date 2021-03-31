Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $12,868,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $13,558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 364,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.