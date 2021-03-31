Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 691.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,361,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,745,000 after purchasing an additional 83,978 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,100,285. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $335.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

