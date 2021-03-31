Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,729 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 274,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,347,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.