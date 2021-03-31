Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.26. The stock had a trading volume of 66,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $119.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.