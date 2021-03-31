Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Receives $10.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINWF. TD Securities cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PINWF stock remained flat at $$8.89 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.90.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

