Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.27

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.26, with a volume of 101569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.19.

PL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.80. The firm has a market cap of C$375.30 million and a P/E ratio of -74.11.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$116.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

