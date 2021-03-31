Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Trimmed by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. 6,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,449. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $67.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

