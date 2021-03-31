Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $232.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

