Piper Sandler Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $735.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $730.00 to $735.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.41.

ISRG stock opened at $726.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

