Piper Sandler Comments on German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for German American Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 227 shares of company stock worth $8,495 and have sold 30,037 shares worth $1,460,714. 7.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

