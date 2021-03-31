Piper Sandler Lowers CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to Neutral

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,324,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.