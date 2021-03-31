Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Barclays cut their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after buying an additional 1,650,741 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 891,453 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.