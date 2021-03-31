PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.74 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $7.15 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00647033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

