Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

PAZRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.