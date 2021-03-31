PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLBY. Roth Capital lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50.

About PLBY Group

There is no company description available for Plby Group Inc

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.