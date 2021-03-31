Pluton (PLU) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Pluton has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $914,350.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pluton has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for about $10.37 or 0.00017479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00634677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

PLU is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

