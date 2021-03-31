PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 48,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338,488. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

