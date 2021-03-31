Poolz Finance Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $24.35 or 0.00041688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $15.76 million and $9.48 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 561,850.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00286442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.44 or 0.00896296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00079318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00031619 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

