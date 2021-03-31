Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.