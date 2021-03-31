Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSIX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Power Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

