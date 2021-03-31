PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Price Up 10.9% This Week

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $22.51 million and approximately $647,132.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PTF is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,613,098 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade.

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

