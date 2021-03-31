PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $689,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.32.

PPG stock opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

