Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,321,900.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after buying an additional 601,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 160,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

